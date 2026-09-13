IND-W vs SL-W Live Score, Women's Asia Cup Final: India hunt eighth title as Sri Lanka defend crown in Dubai

India women's national cricket team vs Sri Lanka women national cricket team match scorecard: The 2026 Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup the tenth edition of the competition and the sixth in T20 format has narrowed to a familiar pairing. India topped Group A with a perfect record and a commanding net run rate, then beat Bangladesh by 40 runs in the first semifinal. Sri Lanka topped Group B unbeaten and recovered from 33 for 4 to chase 131 and knock out Pakistan in the second semifinal.
India remain the most successful side in the tournament’s history with seven titles. Sri Lanka are the defending champions after beating India by eight wickets in the 2024 final in Dambulla. The two teams also met in a five-match T20I series in December 2025, which India swept. That recent dominance sits against the memory of the last final: Sri Lanka know how quickly a title night can rewrite the script.
Dubai pitches have been slow and low. Only two totals have crossed 150 in the entire event, both posted by India. Spinners have done the heavy lifting. India’s spin attack has taken the most wickets of any side; Sri Lanka are close behind.
Full squads
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Gunalan Kamalini
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Dewmi Vihanga, Kawya Kavindi, Chethana Vimukthi
Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu (Captain), Sanjana Kavindi, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (Wicketkeeper), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya.
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.
The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST and the first ball is due at 8:00 PM IST.
Live telecast is available on Sony Sports Ten 1. Regional-language coverage is on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4. Live streaming is available on SonyLIV app.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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