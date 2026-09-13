IND-W vs SL-W Live Score, Women's Asia Cup Final: India hunt eighth title as Sri Lanka defend crown in Dubai

India women's national cricket team vs Sri Lanka women national cricket team match scorecard: The 2026 Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup the tenth edition of the competition and the sixth in T20 format has narrowed to a familiar pairing. India topped Group A with a perfect record and a commanding net run rate, then beat Bangladesh by 40 runs in the first semifinal. Sri Lanka topped Group B unbeaten and recovered from 33 for 4 to chase 131 and knock out Pakistan in the second semifinal.

India remain the most successful side in the tournament’s history with seven titles. Sri Lanka are the defending champions after beating India by eight wickets in the 2024 final in Dambulla. The two teams also met in a five-match T20I series in December 2025, which India swept. That recent dominance sits against the memory of the last final: Sri Lanka know how quickly a title night can rewrite the script.

Dubai pitches have been slow and low. Only two totals have crossed 150 in the entire event, both posted by India. Spinners have done the heavy lifting. India’s spin attack has taken the most wickets of any side; Sri Lanka are close behind.

Full squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Gunalan Kamalini

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Dewmi Vihanga, Kawya Kavindi, Chethana Vimukthi