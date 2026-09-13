IND-W vs SL-W Live Score, Women's Asia Cup Final: India Women win toss and opt to bat

India women's national cricket team vs Sri Lanka women national cricket team match scorecard: The 2026 Women’s Twenty20 Asia Cup the tenth edition of the competition and the sixth in T20 format has narrowed to a familiar pairing. India topped Group A with a perfect record and a commanding net run rate, then beat Bangladesh by 40 runs in the first semifinal. Sri Lanka topped Group B unbeaten and recovered from 33 for 4 to chase 131 and knock out Pakistan in the second semifinal.
India remain the most successful side in the tournament’s history with seven titles. Sri Lanka are the defending champions after beating India by eight wickets in the 2024 final in Dambulla. The two teams also met in a five-match T20I series in December 2025, which India swept. That recent dominance sits against the memory of the last final: Sri Lanka know how quickly a title night can rewrite the script.
Dubai pitches have been slow and low. Only two totals have crossed 150 in the entire event, both posted by India. Spinners have done the heavy lifting. India’s spin attack has taken the most wickets of any side; Sri Lanka are close behind.
Full squads
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Gunalan Kamalini
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Dewmi Vihanga, Kawya Kavindi, Chethana Vimukthi
Chamari Athapaththu(c), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Gunalan Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma
“We wanted to bowl first. As a country, we need to keep improving and play positive cricket. We have one change as well. We wanted some experience. They have got good batters, first six overs are crucial.”
“We are going to bat first. It's a very important game for us, put up a score on the board. Every final is important, there is pressure, but we need to play good cricket. We have one change, Pratika is resting and Kamalini is playing.”
India Women win toss and opt to bat.
India have looked the strongest side in the tournament.
Thailand were bowled out for 65 and Hong Kong for 56 after India posted big first-innings totals. Pakistan, expected to be a tighter contest, were dismissed for 55.
In the semi-final, Shafali Verma’s 64 off 40 took India to 149 for 6. The bowlers then held Bangladesh to 109 for 7.
Sri Lanka will be a different test. Their batting is deeper, and they have repeatedly found runs from the middle and lower order.
Sri Lanka are unbeaten, but they have not been fluent.
They routed UAE after bowling them out for 79. Against Indonesia they slumped to 62 for 6, recovered to 124 for 7 through Nilakshika Silva’s fifty, then Athapaththu took 7 for 5 as Indonesia were dismissed for 49.
They were 44 for 5 chasing 115 against Bangladesh and still won. In the semi-final they lost their top four early chasing 131 against Pakistan, then Nos. 5 to 8 took them through in the 19th over.
The pattern is clear: early trouble, lower-order rescue, and a place in tonight’s final.
Total Matches: 31
Matches won by India Women: 25
Matches won by Sri Lanka Women: 5
No Result: 1
Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu (Captain), Sanjana Kavindi, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (Wicketkeeper), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya.
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.
The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST and the first ball is due at 8:00 PM IST.
Live telecast is available on Sony Sports Ten 1. Regional-language coverage is on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4. Live streaming is available on SonyLIV app.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai.