India women vs Sri Lanka women Live streaming details: When & where to watch 2nd T20I? Get IND-W vs SL-W probable XIs

After a comprehensive win in the first game in Visakhapatnam, the Indian women will eye to make it two wins in two matches as they take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday. This is Indi's first white-ball series after their historic ICC Women's World Cup campaign a couple of months back on home soil.

Batting first in the first match, the Indian bowlers dished out a splendid show to restrict Sri Lanka below 130 runs. Vishmi Gunaratne top scored for the visitors while the likes of Kranti Gaud, Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani took a wicket apiece for India.

In reply, the Women in Blue needed only 14.4 overs to overhaul the target with Jemimah Rodrigues starring leading the chase with an unbeaten 69. The India vs Sri Lanka T20I series serves as a preparation for both teams ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup next year.

IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I match details Date: December 23

Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Time: 7 PM IST

IND-W vs SL-W head-to-head in T20Is India women enjoy a stellar 21-5 head-to-head record in T20Is against Sri Lanka women in the shortest format of the game. Only one game ended in no result. On Indian soil, the Women in Blue enjoy 5-2 a head-to-head record on home soil against Lankans.

How to watch IND-W vs SL-W on TV and online? Star Sports is the official broadcasters of India women vs Sri Lanka women T20I series. The India women vs Sri Lanka women 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I predicted XIs India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani