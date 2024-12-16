India women vs West Indies women 2nd T20I live streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs WI-W match

Already 1-0, India women would like to seal the three-match series against West Indies women on Tuesday (December 17) when both sides face each other in the second T20I at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Coming into this series after a 0-3 hammering at the hands of Australia Down Under in ODIs, India needed a positive start against the Caribbean, as they won the first game by 49 runs.

If Smriti Mandhana lit up the Mumbai night with a fifty at the top, Jemimah Rodrigues maintained she doesn't her home fans with a 35-ball 73 which included nine fours and two sixes as India posted 195/4.

Titas Sadhu was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three wickets while Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav chipped in with two wickets apiece as West Indies were restricted to 146/7 despite Deandra Dotting's 28-ball 52 and 49 from Qiana Joseph.

Live streaming details of IND-W vs WI-W 2nd T20I When and where to watch India women vs West Indies women 2nd T20I game? The India women vs West Indies women 2nd T20I will be hosted by DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday (December 17). The IND-W vs WI-W match starts at 7 PM IST with the toss taking place 30 minutes prior to the start of the game.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India women vs West Indies women 2nd T20I match? The India women vs West Indies women 2nd T20I will be telecast live on the Sports 18 channels.

Where to get live streaming of India women vs West Indies women 2nd T20I match? Live streaming of India women vs West Indies women 2nd T20I match will be available on JioCinema app and website for free.

India women vs West Indies women squads India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Nandini Kashyap, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sajana Sajeevan, Raghvi Bist, Renuka Singh Thakur, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav