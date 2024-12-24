India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: India Women score after 4 overs is 21/0

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024. Match will start on 24 Dec 2024 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Reliance Stadium, Vadodara
India Women squad -
Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu
West Indies Women squad -
Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: India Women at 21/0 after 4 overs
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score:
India Women
Smriti Mandhana 10 (12)
Pratika Rawal 11 (12)
West Indies Women
Shamilia Connell 0/11 (2)
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Smriti Mandhana smashed a Four on Shamilia Connell bowling . India Women at 21/0 after 3.6 overs
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: FOUR! CLASS! Smriti Mandhana continues her brilliant form!
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: India Women at 11/0 after 3 overs
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score:
India Women
Pratika Rawal 6 (10)
Smriti Mandhana 5 (8)
West Indies Women
Deandra Dottin 0/10 (2)
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Pratika Rawal smashed a Four on Deandra Dottin bowling . India Women at 11/0 after 2.5 overs
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: FOUR! EASED AWAY! Beautiful looking cover drive from the young Pratika Rawal!
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: India Women at 5/0 after 2 overs
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score:
India Women
Pratika Rawal 1 (6)
Smriti Mandhana 4 (6)
West Indies Women
Shamilia Connell 0/1 (1)
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: India Women at 4/0 after 1 overs
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score:
India Women
Smriti Mandhana 4 (6)
Pratika Rawal 0 (0)
West Indies Women
Deandra Dottin 0/4 (1)
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Smriti Mandhana smashed a Four on Deandra Dottin bowling . India Women at 4/0 after 0.2 overs
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: FOUR! STARTS WHERE SHE LEFT OFF! Smriti Mandhana reads the short length from Deandra Dottin at her quickly and pulls the ball uppishly for the first boundary of the match. The ball runs away to the mid-wicket fence and India Women get off the mark.
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Scores: India Women Playing XI
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: India Women (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh Thakur.
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Scores: West Indies Women Playing XI
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews (C), Qiana Joseph, Rashada Williams, Deandra Dottin, Nerissa Crafton, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher.
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024
India Women vs West Indies Women Match Details
2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024 between India Women and West Indies Women to be held at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.