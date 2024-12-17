India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: 2nd T20I of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024 to start at 07:00 PM

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024. Match will start on 17 Dec 2024 at 07:00 PM
Venue : Dr. DY Patil University Sports Ground, Navi Mumbai
India Women squad -
Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Raghvi Bist, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Sajana S, Nandini Kashyap, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu
West Indies Women squad -
Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James
India Women Playing XI
Smriti Mandhana(C), Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Raghvi Bist (in place of Harmanpreet Kaur), Richa Ghosh(WK), Sajana S, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh Thakur.
West Indies Women Playing XI
Hayley Matthews(C), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(WK), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton (in place of Mandy Mangru), Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar (in place of Shamilia Connell).
2nd T20I of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024 between India Women and West Indies Women at Dr. DY Patil University Sports Ground, Navi Mumbai at 07:00 PM.