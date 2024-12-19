Active Stocks
Thu Dec 19 2024 15:54:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.30 -0.83%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 744.30 -1.51%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 466.35 -0.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 312.70 0.02%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.65 -1.26%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024 to start at 07:00 PM
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024 to start at 07:00 PM

3 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024. Match will start at 07:00 PM

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, 3rd T20I of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024Premium
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, 3rd T20I of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024. Match will start on 19 Dec 2024 at 07:00 PM
Venue : Dr. DY Patil University Sports Ground, Navi Mumbai

India Women squad -
Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Raghvi Bist, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Sajana S, Nandini Kashyap, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu
West Indies Women squad -
Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James

19 Dec 2024, 06:34:25 PM IST

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Scores: West Indies Women Playing XI

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: West Indies Women (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews(C), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle(WK), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Aaliyah Alleyne.

19 Dec 2024, 06:34:25 PM IST

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Scores: India Women Playing XI

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: India Women (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana(C), Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh(WK), Sajana S, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh Thakur.

19 Dec 2024, 06:03:42 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024

India Women vs West Indies Women Match Details
3rd T20I of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024 between India Women and West Indies Women to be held at Dr. DY Patil University Sports Ground, Navi Mumbai at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue