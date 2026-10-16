IND-W vs ZIM-W 1st T20I Live Score: Kranti Gaud strikes early as Smriti Mandhana's India bowl first in Raipur

IND-W vs ZIM-W 1st T20I Live Score: India Women have won the toss and chosen to field against Zimbabwe Women in the first T20I in Raipur, with Smriti Mandhana citing dew in her first match as full-time captain.
India go in with three pacers, two frontline spinners and Shafali Verma as a sixth bowling option. Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh bring experience, and 20-year-old Niki Prasad makes her debut. Zimbabwe, playing their first bilateral series against India, bat first.
This won't be the first time Mandhana will be captaining India in T20Is. She first led India in a T20I against England in 2019 when Harmanpreet was ruled out due to an injury. Overall, Mandhana has led India in 18 T20Is, with India winning 11 and losing six. One match has ended in a no-result. Barring the injured Jemimah Rodrigues, India boast of a full-fledged side.
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud
Zimbabwe: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Sharne Mayers, Michelle Mavunga, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francisca Chipare, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Josephine Nkomo(c), Olinder Chare, Tendai Makusha.
This is the first-ever meeting between India and Zimbabwe in a women’s T20I.
Fans in India can watch the India vs Zimbabwe women’s T20I match on the Star Sports Network TV channels. LIVE streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
The pitch at the Shaheed Veer Singh Narayan International Stadium in Raipur is set to be batting-friendly with an even bounce. This will allow batters to play their shots once they settle down. However, as the match progresses, the spinners could also play a big role.
According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected in the night in Raipur with a very minimal chance of rain.
India Women tighten their grip in Raipur as Zimbabwe Women manage just 27/1 after 5 overs. Nandani Sharma gives away only two runs in the fifth over, with four dot balls in a row to Kelis Ndhlovu, who is on 23.
Kranti Gaud traps Beloved Biza lbw for a four-ball duck off the last ball of the opening over. Earlier in the over, Anushka Sharma's diving stop and shy at the stumps from point went for four overthrows. Zimbabwe Women are 7/1 after 1 over.
Players from both sides stand for a minute's silence before the first ball, in memory of Zimbabwean umpire Sarah Dambanevana, who died a few days ago at the age of 36.
Nyasha Gwanzura, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo(c), Modester Mupachikwa(w), Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Tendai Makusha, Sharne Mayers
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud
“It's been pretty exciting, first time here in Raipur. We have prepared well and had a good series against West Indies. We have got a good combination, and a young team.”
Smriti Mandhana says India are going with three pacers and two spinners, with Shafali Verma available as a sixth bowler. That gives the new captain plenty of options against a Zimbabwe side looking for its first T20I win of the year.
Smriti Mandhana wins her first toss as India's full-time captain and chooses to bowl, expecting dew later in the evening. Zimbabwe Women will set the target in Raipur.
Smriti Mandhana hands Niki Prasad her India cap in the team huddle before the toss, which points to a debut for the Karnataka batter. Jemimah Rodrigues is out injured, so the No. 3 spot is open.
The IND-W vs ZIM-W 1st T20I marks Smriti Mandhana's first match as India's full-time captain. She has led India in 18 T20Is before, and has also captained RCB to two WPL titles.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first women's T20I between India and Zimbabwe that will take place in Raipur. The toss is scheduled for 6.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for more updates.