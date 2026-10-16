IND-W vs ZIM-W 1st T20I Live Score: Kranti Gaud strikes early as Smriti Mandhana's India bowl first in Raipur

IND-W vs ZIM-W 1st T20I Live Score: India Women have won the toss and chosen to field against Zimbabwe Women in the first T20I in Raipur, with Smriti Mandhana citing dew in her first match as full-time captain.

India go in with three pacers, two frontline spinners and Shafali Verma as a sixth bowling option. Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh bring experience, and 20-year-old Niki Prasad makes her debut. Zimbabwe, playing their first bilateral series against India, bat first.

This won't be the first time Mandhana will be captaining India in T20Is. She first led India in a T20I against England in 2019 when Harmanpreet was ruled out due to an injury. Overall, Mandhana has led India in 18 T20Is, with India winning 11 and losing six. One match has ended in a no-result. Barring the injured Jemimah Rodrigues, India boast of a full-fledged side.

India vs Zimbabwe Playing XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud

Zimbabwe: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Sharne Mayers, Michelle Mavunga, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francisca Chipare, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Josephine Nkomo(c), Olinder Chare, Tendai Makusha.

India vs Zimbabwe head-to-head record

This is the first-ever meeting between India and Zimbabwe in a women’s T20I.

Where to watch India vs Zimbabwe?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Zimbabwe women’s T20I match on the Star Sports Network TV channels. LIVE streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Raipur pitch report and weather

The pitch at the Shaheed Veer Singh Narayan International Stadium in Raipur is set to be batting-friendly with an even bounce. This will allow batters to play their shots once they settle down. However, as the match progresses, the spinners could also play a big role.

According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected in the night in Raipur with a very minimal chance of rain.