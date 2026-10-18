IND-W vs ZIM-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: Zimbabwe Women win toss and opt to bat

India women's national cricket team vs Zimbabwe women's national cricket team: The Indian top order will look to deliver a more assured batting display when they take on Zimbabwe in the second women's T20I in Raipur on Sunday. India survived a major scare in the series opener, recovering from 19/4 through a match-winning 82-run partnership between debutant Niki Prasad and Deepti Sharma to secure a four-wicket victory.
The Indian batters were guilty of throwing their wickets away, with off-spinner Nyasha Gwanzura striking thrice in the powerplay. The hosts will be keen to avoid a repeat of the early collapse, with the top four -- captain Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma and former skipper Harmanpreet Kaur -- all falling for single-digit scores.
Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs Zimbabwe women's T20Is. The India women vs Zimbabwe women 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Hindi and English SD and HD channels. Live streaming of India women vs Zimbabwe women 2nd T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.
India Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud
Zimbabwe Women: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Francisca Chipare, Josephine Nkomo(c), Olinder Chare, Tendai Makusha
Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud
Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Francisca Chipare, Josephine Nkomo(c), Olinder Chare, Tendai Makusha
“We were looking to bowl first. We didn't bat well in the first match and we will look to get better in that department. Last match we were 19/4 and we would want to do well. We are going with the same eleven.”
“We will bat first, last time we had good start and we are hoping to do well. We just want to rotate the strike well and put up a good total. Hopefully we go through the process well, we would like to bowled well in the power-play. We are going with the same eleven.”
Zimbabwe Women win the toss and choose to bat in the second T20I against India Women. The first ball is at 7:00 PM IST on a black soil pitch that is expected to suit the batters.
The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST and the match is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between India women and Zimbabwe women.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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