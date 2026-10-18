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IND-W vs ZIM-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: Zimbabwe Women win toss and opt to bat

India women vs vs Zimbabwe women Live Score, 2nd T20I: India have already won the first game against Zimbabwe. In fact, the ongoing T20I series is the first-ever between the two nations.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated18 Oct 2026, 06:37:45 PM IST
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IND-W vs ZIM-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: India are leading the series 1-0.
IND-W vs ZIM-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: India are leading the series 1-0.

India women's national cricket team vs Zimbabwe women's national cricket team: The Indian top order will look to deliver a more assured batting display when they take on Zimbabwe in the second women's T20I in Raipur on Sunday. India survived a major scare in the series opener, recovering from 19/4 through a match-winning 82-run partnership between debutant Niki Prasad and Deepti Sharma to secure a four-wicket victory.

The Indian batters were guilty of throwing their wickets away, with off-spinner Nyasha Gwanzura striking thrice in the powerplay. The hosts will be keen to avoid a repeat of the early collapse, with the top four -- captain Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma and former skipper Harmanpreet Kaur -- all falling for single-digit scores.

Where to watch India women vs Zimbabwe women?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs Zimbabwe women's T20Is. The India women vs Zimbabwe women 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Hindi and English SD and HD channels. Live streaming of India women vs Zimbabwe women 2nd T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud

Zimbabwe Women: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Francisca Chipare, Josephine Nkomo(c), Olinder Chare, Tendai Makusha

Follow updates here:
18 Oct 2026, 06:37:45 PM IST

India women vs vs Zimbabwe women Live Score: India Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud

18 Oct 2026, 06:37:22 PM IST

India women vs vs Zimbabwe women Live Score: Zimbabwe Playing XI

Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Francisca Chipare, Josephine Nkomo(c), Olinder Chare, Tendai Makusha

18 Oct 2026, 06:36:03 PM IST

India women vs vs Zimbabwe women Live Score: Smriti Mandhana during the toss

“We were looking to bowl first. We didn't bat well in the first match and we will look to get better in that department. Last match we were 19/4 and we would want to do well. We are going with the same eleven.”

18 Oct 2026, 06:35:11 PM IST

India women vs vs Zimbabwe women Live Score: Josephine Nkomo during the toss

“We will bat first, last time we had good start and we are hoping to do well. We just want to rotate the strike well and put up a good total. Hopefully we go through the process well, we would like to bowled well in the power-play. We are going with the same eleven.”

18 Oct 2026, 06:33:03 PM IST

India women vs vs Zimbabwe women Live Score: Toss update

Zimbabwe Women win the toss and choose to bat in the second T20I against India Women. The first ball is at 7:00 PM IST on a black soil pitch that is expected to suit the batters.

18 Oct 2026, 06:14:36 PM IST

India women vs vs Zimbabwe women Live Score: Toss and match timings

The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST and the match is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

18 Oct 2026, 06:09:47 PM IST

India women vs vs Zimbabwe women Live Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between India women and Zimbabwe women.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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HomeSportsCricket NewsIND-W vs ZIM-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: Zimbabwe Women win toss and opt to bat

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