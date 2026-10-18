IND-W vs ZIM-W Live Score, 2nd T20I: Zimbabwe Women win toss and opt to bat

India women's national cricket team vs Zimbabwe women's national cricket team: The Indian top order will look to deliver a more assured batting display when they take on Zimbabwe in the second women's T20I in Raipur on Sunday. India survived a major scare in the series opener, recovering from 19/4 through a match-winning 82-run partnership between debutant Niki Prasad and Deepti Sharma to secure a four-wicket victory.
The Indian batters were guilty of throwing their wickets away, with off-spinner Nyasha Gwanzura striking thrice in the powerplay. The hosts will be keen to avoid a repeat of the early collapse, with the top four -- captain Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma and former skipper Harmanpreet Kaur -- all falling for single-digit scores.
Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs Zimbabwe women's T20Is. The India women vs Zimbabwe women 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Hindi and English SD and HD channels. Live streaming of India women vs Zimbabwe women 2nd T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.
India Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud
Zimbabwe Women: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Francisca Chipare, Josephine Nkomo(c), Olinder Chare, Tendai Makusha
Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud
Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Francisca Chipare, Josephine Nkomo(c), Olinder Chare, Tendai Makusha
“We were looking to bowl first. We didn't bat well in the first match and we will look to get better in that department. Last match we were 19/4 and we would want to do well. We are going with the same eleven.”
“We will bat first, last time we had good start and we are hoping to do well. We just want to rotate the strike well and put up a good total. Hopefully we go through the process well, we would like to bowled well in the power-play. We are going with the same eleven.”
Zimbabwe Women win the toss and choose to bat in the second T20I against India Women. The first ball is at 7:00 PM IST on a black soil pitch that is expected to suit the batters.
The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST and the match is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between India women and Zimbabwe women.