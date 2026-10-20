India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd T20I Live Score: Anushka Sharma, Shafali Verma take hosts off to strong start

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd T20I Live Score: India skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss in the third and final T20I against Zimbabwe, and said that the hosts will bat first in Raipur.

India are looking to complete a 3-0 series sweep, having already clinched the series by winning the first two matches. The hosts chased down a target of 115 in the first match with four wickets to spare, before romping home in the second match by chasing down 103 in just 8.5 overs.

A majority of Zimbabwe's batters have been underwhelming, and thus will be looking to put up an improved display in the third match.

IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I playing XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Prema Rawat

Zimbabwe: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo(c), Nyasha Gwanzura, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Kudzai Chigora, Loryn Phiri, Tendai Makusha, Nomvelo Sibanda