India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd T20I Live Score: Anushka Sharma, Shafali Verma take hosts off to strong start

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd T20I Live Score: India skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss in the third and final T20I against Zimbabwe, and said that the hosts will bat first in Raipur.
India are looking to complete a 3-0 series sweep, having already clinched the series by winning the first two matches. The hosts chased down a target of 115 in the first match with four wickets to spare, before romping home in the second match by chasing down 103 in just 8.5 overs.
A majority of Zimbabwe's batters have been underwhelming, and thus will be looking to put up an improved display in the third match.
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Prema Rawat
Zimbabwe: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo(c), Nyasha Gwanzura, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Kudzai Chigora, Loryn Phiri, Tendai Makusha, Nomvelo Sibanda
Anushka Sharma, and not Smriti Mandhana, is opening the batting for India with Shafali Verma. Anushka has got off to a strong start, slamming 24 runs from 18 deliveries so far.
The duo also bring up the 50-run stand for the first wicket. India 50/0 after 5 overs.
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Prema Rawat
Zimbabwe: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo(c), Nyasha Gwanzura, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Kudzai Chigora, Loryn Phiri, Tendai Makusha, Nomvelo Sibanda
India skipper Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and she says that the Women in Blue will bat first. One change for India as Prema Rawat comes in for Shree Charani, who is rested.
India: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Sree Charani, Nandani Sharma, and Jintimani Kalita.
Zimbabwe: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo (c), Nyasha Gwanzura, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, and Tendai Makusha.
India and Zimbabwe have faced off in women's T20Is just twice before this, in this very series. India won both the matches. The Women in Blue chased down 115 in the first T20I with four wickets to spare, before thumping Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the second match, where they chased down 103.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third T20I between India women and Zimbabwe women that will take place in Raipur. India have already sealed the series and will be looking to complete a 3-0 series sweep. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 pm IST, with the toss at 6.30 pm. Stay tuned for more updates.