Yesterday India Women vs Zimbabwe Women match result: What happened during INDW vs ZIMW 1st T20I in Raipur?

India Women secured a four-wicket win over Zimbabwe Women in the first T20I at Raipur, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The hosts chased down a target of 115 with 26 balls remaining, givingti a winning start in her first assignment as full-time captain. The victory was far from straightforward, as India lost four early wickets before a composed middle-order stand guided them home.

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Zimbabwe Women set a modest total Zimbabwe Women finished at 114 for 5 after their full 20 overs. Kelis Ndhlovu anchored the top order with 42 off 44 balls. She survived an early close catch appeal when the third umpire ruled her not out, only to be bowled by Arundhati Reddy at the end of the 15th over. Modester Mupachikwa contributed 16 off 26 balls, but Zimbabwe found scoring difficult through the middle overs as India’s bowlers kept the run rate in check.

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Sharne Mayers provided the late acceleration. She remained unbeaten on 43 off 33 balls, striking four fours and two sixes to push the total past 100. India closed the innings strongly. Nandani Sharma claimed two wickets in the final over, both via stumpings by Richa Ghosh, and finished with figures of 2 for 11 from her four overs. Shree Charani returned 1 for 14 from four tight overs, while Kranti Gaud and Arundhati Reddy each took one wicket.

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Nyasha Gwanzura strikes early as India slip to 19 for 4 A target of 115 appeared comfortable on paper, yet Nyasha Gwanzura made the chase difficult at once. She removed India’s top order in quick succession, reducing the hosts to 19 for 4 inside 3.1 overs. Shafali Verma scored 4, Smriti Mandhana made 9, Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed for 1, and Anushka Sharma added 4. The early collapse gave Zimbabwe a genuine chance of an upset and put immediate pressure on the middle order.

Deepti Sharma and Niki Prasad rebuild and finish the job Deepti Sharma and Niki Prasad responded with an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 82. They rotated the strike calmly and punished loose deliveries without taking unnecessary risks. Deepti was the more aggressive of the pair, hitting eight fours in her 49 off 37 balls. She fell one run short of a half-century when Sharne Mayers caught her off Olinder Chare, but by then India were well placed. Richa Ghosh scored 7 before she was out.

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Niki Prasad, playing her India debut, stayed until the end. She finished unbeaten on 39 off 35 balls with six fours and sealed the win with a boundary off Tendai Makusha in the 16th over. Her mature knock under pressure stood out in a tense chase.

India’s bowling and middle order shine; top order needs work Nyasha Gwanzura was Zimbabwe’s standout bowler with 3 for 18. Michelle Mavunga, Olinder Chare and Beloved Biza each picked up one wicket. India will take confidence from their bowling effort and the way the middle order recovered after the early setbacks. The top order, however, will want a stronger showing in the second T20I as the series continues.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.