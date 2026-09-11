India women's cricket team in Asia Cup final: When and where to watch, date, time and live streaming details

India secured their place in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 after defeating Bangladesh by 40 runs in the first semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now play the tournament’s title decider on Sunday, with India set to face the winner of the second semi-final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The second semi-final is scheduled for Friday, also at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

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India reached the knockout stage after finishing top of Group A. The Women in Blue remained unbeaten during the league phase, winning all three of their matches against Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan.

The team carried that unbeaten record into the semi-final against Bangladesh and produced another complete performance. India scored 149/6 in their 20 overs after being sent in to bat, before restricting Bangladesh to 109/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

India reaches 10th Women’s Asia Cup final India is the only team to have qualified for the final of every edition of the Women’s Asia Cup. Since the tournament's inception in 2004, India has won a record seven Women’s Asia Cup titles, with the only exceptions being 2018 and 2024, when they lost to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, respectively.

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India won the first four editions of the 50-over tournament in 2004, 2005-06, 2006 and 2008 before the competition switched to the T20 format in 2012. The Women in Blue went on to lift the title in 2012, 2016 and 2022.

Also Read | India beat Bangladesh by 40 runs to reach Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final

The 2018 edition in Malaysia saw Bangladesh win their first Women's Asia Cup title after defeating India in the final. Bangladesh became the first team other than India to win the tournament.

Sri Lanka then claimed their maiden Women's Asia Cup title in 2024, defeating India in the final in Dambulla. The hosts won the match by eight wickets after chasing down India's total of 165/6.

India's qualification for the 2026 final, therefore, gives them another opportunity to reclaim the title.

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Also Read | Harmanpreet achieves rare feat IND vs PAK clash which even the best couldn't

When and where will the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final featuring India take place? The Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final, featuring India, will be held on Sunday, September 13. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final begin? The Women’s Asia Cup 2016 final is scheduled to begin at 8 PM IST (6.30 PM local time). The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST (6 PM local time).

How can fans in India watch the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final? Fans in India can watch the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming of the match will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.