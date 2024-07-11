India will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy; want to play in Sri Lanka or Dubai instead: BCCI sources
BCCI source confirms Indian team's decision to skip ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, citing political reasons.
The Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Instead, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to request the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate their matches to either Sri Lanka or Dubai, newswire ANI reported, quoting BCCI sources.