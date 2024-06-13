As per ICC rules, India will be considered the top team in Group A even if they finish second. Check why it is so.

India have qualified for Super 8 after beating the United States of America on June 12. However, Group A's standings are still undecided. No matter if Rohit Sharma's boys end up in the second position, they will still be considered the top team of the group. Check out why.

Watch: Pakistan fan supports India, hails Suryakumar Yadav after IND vs USA The International Cricket Council (ICC) grouped teams into four groups of five for Round 1 based on their rankings. These seedings will stay the same for Super 8, so the schedule won't change much even if a team performs poorly.

As per ICC seedings, the top team for Group A is India. As per ranks, the next teams are Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and the US, respectively. Even if India finish second, they will still be considered A1. Even if Pakistan managed to finish on top of the table, they would still be A2.

Also Read: India vs USA: Why USA was given ‘stop-clock penalty’ at the T20 World Cup match The US have 4 points after playing 3 matches while Pakistan have 2 points after playing 3 matches. If the US lose their next cricket match and Pakistan win their next, the Net Run Rate (NRR) will decide the second position. Right now, Pakistan’s NRR (+0.191) is better than the US’ (+0.127).

Since India have already qualified for the next round, they were supposed to play against Sri Lanka (D2) on June 22. However, the second position for Group D is still wide open while South Africa (D1) have already qualified.

Also Read: IND vs PAK: Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan after T20 World Cup loss India's June 24 encounter, on the other hand, looks more settled. Australia (B2) have qualified and will play against the Men in Blue that day. While England are B1, they have only 1 point from 2 matches. Scotland have 5 points from 3 matches. If Scotland qualify instead of England, the Scottish team will be considered B1.

T20 World Cup 2024: Super 8 rules Super 8 will have 2 groups. Group 1 will have the top 2 teams from Group A and Group B. Group 2 will have the top 2 teams from Group C and Group D. Group 1 teams will play against one another; so will Group 2 teams. The top 2 teams from each group will play the semi-finals.

