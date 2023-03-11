Following through the massive score of 480 by Australia, India batters on Saturday displayed some impressive knocks with young Shubman Gill scoring 128, completing his fifth international century. Gill's second century in Test cricket came after a dismal performance in the third match of the series. Cheteshwar Pujara and Gill played a partnership of over 100 runs and pushed the Indian score to 289/3 on the third day of the match.

Virat Kohli played some beautiful shots and completed his half-century, and if he continues with similar momentum, Indian fans might enjoy another century from the star.

Despite there being some turn present on the pitch, it was not substantial enough to pose any significant challenges for the batters. Australia opted for a strategy of bowling on one side of the pitch and waiting for the batters to make errors. This approach proved effective as the batters found it challenging to score runs, even though their wickets were not in grave danger.

Attacking approach:

Upon resuming their innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium with a score of 36 for no loss, both Gill and Rohit Sharma demonstrated their aggressive approach to batting, taking advantage of what were considered to be the most favorable batting conditions of the series. Gill showcased his skill with a stunning cover drive against Mitchell Starc, while Rohit asserted his dominance by hitting the left-arm quick for a six, allowing India to reach the 50-run milestone in the 13th over.

"Hopefully we'll bat well tomorrow and get some big score for us, and then you know anything can happen on day five," Gill told the broadcasters.

The fourth Test match has been different as the batters are getting the opportunity to score more runs. Yesterday, Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green played some magical cricket and completed their centuries and today Indian batter's displayed a similar kind of zeal while batting in Ahmedabad.

India needs to win this match to qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship where (if qualified) the team will play against Australia in June.

(With inputs from agencies)