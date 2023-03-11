India-Australia Test Day 3: India stands strong as Gill, Kohli take charge2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 06:39 PM IST
- Gill and Rohit Sharma demonstrated their aggressive approach to batting, taking advantage of what were considered to be the most favorable batting conditions of the series
Following through the massive score of 480 by Australia, India batters on Saturday displayed some impressive knocks with young Shubman Gill scoring 128, completing his fifth international century. Gill's second century in Test cricket came after a dismal performance in the third match of the series. Cheteshwar Pujara and Gill played a partnership of over 100 runs and pushed the Indian score to 289/3 on the third day of the match.
