IND A vs SL A Live Score, Tri-Nation Series 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 29-ball 94 puts India A in command

India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Tri-Nation Series 2026 Final: Sri Lanka A won the toss and opted to field in their Tri-Nation Series 2026 final against India A in Dambulla on Sunday.

India A have begun on a very dominant fashion, with teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slamming a 29-ball 94 before being dismissed in the ninth over by skipper Sahan Arachchige.

He forged a 132-run stand from just 53 balls with Priyansh Arya (39) for the opening wicket. Vaibhav, who stole the show in IPL 2026 with Rajasthan Royals (RR), slammed 10 fours and eight sixes during his knock, and registered a magnificent strike-rate of 324.14.

At the time of writing this, India A were 144/2 from just 12 overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and skipper Tilak Varma in the middle.

Sri Lanka A finished on top of the tri-series table with six points from four matches, whereas India A finished in second place with four points from as many matches. Afghanistan A, the third team in the competition, were knocked out after finishing third in the standings with just two points.

India A vs Sri Lanka A playing XIs

India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(Captain), Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Vipraj Nigam, Ashok Sharma, Yash Thakur.

Sri Lanka A: Niroshan Dickwella, Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige(Captain), Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Mohamed Shiraz, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dulaj Samuditha, Kugathas Mathulan.