India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Tri-Nation Series 2026: Tilak Varma and Co aim to return to winning ways

India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation Series 2026: Tilak Varma-led India A will hope to return to winning ways when they take on hosts Sri Lanka A in their third match of the tri-nation series in Dambulla on Monday. The match will start at 10 AM IST.

India had begun their campaign with an eight-run win over Sri Lanka A, before going down to Afghanistan A by four runs via the Duckworth Lewis-Stern (DLS) method after the match was interrupted due to rain.

All three teams now have two points from as many matches, with India A in second place with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.053.

Against Afghanistan A, a majority of the India A batters impressed as they posted 349/9 from 49 overs. Prabhsimran Singh scored 84 runs from 69 balls, whereas Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed 44 runs from 22 balls.

Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma, who forged 78 runs for the fourth wicket, scored 66 runs each whereas Suryansh Shedge scored 40 runs from 27 balls.

Indian batters will be looking to maintain a similar form of aggression against Sri Lanka A, while the visitors will also be looking to put up a clinical bowling display. Against Afghanistan A, only Arshad Khan (1/38) and Anukul Roy (1/24) managed to take at least a wicket each.

India A vs Sri Lanka A full squads

India A: Tilak Varma(Captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Anukul Roy, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu.

Sri Lanka A: Sahan Arachchige(Captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Avishka Fernando, Vishen Halambage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Kugathas Mathulan, Chamika Gunasekara, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ravindu Fernando, Garuka Sanketh, Dulaj Samuditha.