India World Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Live Updates: The Men's Selection panel, headed by Ajit Agarkar, is set to reveal the official Indian squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 on September 5. Over the weekend, Agarkar travelled to Sri Lanka to consult with team captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid on the final 15-player roster.
Speculation is rife regarding the physical fitness of KL Rahul, the team's senior middle-order batsman. While he's sitting out the early matches of the Asia Cup 2023, recent updates suggest he should be fit to participate in the Super 4 stage.

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
In a surprising turn, heavy hitters Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill failed to make a mark against Pakistan's formidable fast bowlers. However, the opening duo of Rohit and Shubman found their stride against Nepal, steering India to a resounding 10-wicket victory. The pair remained unbeaten, indicating a promising return to form.
As Team India gears up for the upcoming ODI World Cup, its recent performance in the 2023 Asia Cup raises several challenging questions that need addressing. The team's batting lineup notably struggled against Pakistan, with Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya being the exceptions, as both showcased remarkable skills during their innings.
The overall subpar showing in the batting department has created a sense of urgency. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya's standout performances are noteworthy but may not be enough to carry the entire team through the high-stakes ODI World Cup. As preparation intensifies, resolving these issues is critical for Team India's prospects in the global tournament.
