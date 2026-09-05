India-Japan Special T20 cricket match: Why it's historic for both the nations and what BCCI's Devajit Saikia said

India and Japan are set to lock horns in a historic T20I in Japan on 22 September, ahead of the men's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya.

This is a landmark moment for the Japanese cricket team, who will face a full-member side in T20Is for the very first time. Not only will this match give adequate practice for players of both the teams, but this match has an added historical significance.

The one-off T20I will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi and will mark the first senior international meeting between India and Japan.

For Japan, facing India represents a significant occasion as the country's cricketing ecosystem continues to develop and seek greater exposure on the international stage.

Match marks 75 years of diplomatic ties The India-Japan T20I will have significance beyond the cricket field as the match will launch celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

India and Japan established diplomatic relations in 1952, and the milestone will officially be commemorated in 2027. The cricket match in September 2026 will therefore serve as one of the opening events ahead of the anniversary year.

The fixture is also the first step of "Sport 75", an initiative that stems from an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative seeks to strengthen sports-based exchanges and cooperation between India and Japan, while recognising India's aspiration to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

What did BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia say? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia expressed happiness over the fact that India and Japan will play a cricket match. He also hoped that the match will help in introducing cricket to the wider sports fans in Japan and East Asia.

“The BCCI is delighted to be part of this historic occasion as the Indian and Japanese men’s teams come together for a special T20 International in Japan. This is a significant moment for cricket, as it takes the Indian team to new territory and provides an opportunity to introduce the sport to a wider audience in Japan and East Asia,” Saikia said via an official statement on Friday.

“India and Japan share a strong and longstanding relationship and friendship, and we are pleased that cricket will be part of the celebrations marking 75 years of bilateral relations between the two countries, and we thank the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) for its efforts in making this fixture possible.

“The BCCI believes that the growth of cricket must extend beyond its traditional territories, and as the world’s largest cricket board, we recognise our responsibility to contribute to that growth," Saikia explained.

Saikia said that the BCCI will be in constant touch with the Japan Cricket Association in a bid to develop the sport in the country. “The BCCI will work closely with the JCA to further strengthen cricket in Japan and to build on this relationship in the years ahead," he stated.

India and Japan's Asian Games 2026 campaigns India are one of the four seeded teams in the men's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games. The Men in Blue will be led by Shreyas Iyer and will face the runners-up of Group B in the first quarter-final on 28 September.