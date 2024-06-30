'Indian bowlers found guilty of...': UP Police posts witty message for Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue after World Cup win
Indian cricket team, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, regained the T20 World champion trophy after 17 long years after beating South Africa by seven runs in the finals in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday.
As every proud Indian, the Uttar Pradesh police also congratulated Rohit Sharma-led team India for the phenomenal T20 World Cup win against South Africa. However, the police force did not take the conventional way of posting a congratulatory message!