Indian cricket team, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, regained the T20 World champion trophy after 17 long years after beating South Africa by seven runs in the finals in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday.

As every proud Indian, the Uttar Pradesh police also congratulated Rohit Sharma-led team India for the phenomenal T20 World Cup win against South Africa. However, the police force did not take the conventional way of posting a congratulatory message!

In a witty post on X (formerly Twitter), the UP police shared a picture saying, "BOW(LED) to brilliance."

However, the caption of the clever post was even better!

The UP police said the Indian bowlers have been found "guilty" of breaking South African hearts, as they sentenced them to "lifelong love from fans."

"Breaking news: Indian bowlers found guilty of breaking South African hearts. Sentence: Lifelong love from a billion fans!" the post read.

Check it out here:

Netizens had a mixed reaction to the post, with some user terming it the “perfect congratulations" for the team while some were critical of them and felt the police force should focus on crimes instead.

"Love you UP police for perfect congratulations to team Bharat," a user commented.

“The sweetest and most inspirational sentence," another added.

Another commented, “Great gesture from our friends from UP Police."

"Congratulations to Indians and a huge celebration; Hip Hip Hurray," one added.

“UP Police - Very Very Creative. Take a bow," another commented.

“Great Post!! Keep this going. These light banters, witty posts are much needed from our very own @Uppolice twitter handle. Afterall aap sab bhi insaan hain, ap bhi whi feel krte hain jo hum. We feel safe because you are out there and guarding us. Thanks to you as well !!" a commented read.

Another added, "Yeh sab nazar atta hai tum logo ko, crimes increase hote howe nazar aate hai ya nahi?"

