Indian cricket calendar in 2026: From 3 ICC events to several bilateral series - List of matches men & women will play

Indian cricket enjoyed a stellar success in 2025. From winning four multi-nation tournaments to individual milestones, Indian cricket ruled globally in white-ball cricket. However, the performances in red ball format told a story of struggle - both home and away - and called for structural change.

While India won the ICC Champions Trophy, men's Asia Cup, the women lifted their maiden ODI World Cup trophy and won the inaugural Blind World Cup. However, India's series whitewash to South Africa at home and struggles against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy exploited their struggled in the longest format in the Gautam Gambhir era.

With 2025 coming to an end, the Indian cricket is gearing up for a hectic 2026, that includes three International Cricket Council (ICC) events, besides the bilateral series and the Indian Premier League (IPL).