Indian cricket calendar in 2026: From 3 ICC events to several bilateral series - List of matches men & women will play

Indian cricket enjoyed a stellar success in 2025. From winning four multi-nation tournaments to individual milestones, Indian cricket ruled globally in white-ball cricket. However, the performances in red ball format told a story of struggle - both home and away - and called for structural change.

While India won the ICC Champions Trophy, men's Asia Cup, the women lifted their maiden ODI World Cup trophy and won the inaugural Blind World Cup. However, India's series whitewash to South Africa at home and struggles against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy exploited their struggled in the longest format in the Gautam Gambhir era.

With 2025 coming to an end, the Indian cricket is gearing up for a hectic 2026, that includes three International Cricket Council (ICC) events, besides the bilateral series and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Indian cricket calendar in 2026 (Men & Women) U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup: India have qualified directly for the mega event after finishing in the top 10 from the previous edition. India have been placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, New Zealand and USA. The tournament starts on January 15 with the final to be played on February 6, in the event to be hosted by Namibia and Zimbabwe.

New Zealand's tour of India (Men): India will host the Kiwis in January for three T20Is and three ODIs. The T20I series will serve as a preparation to the T20 World Cup, starting in February.

T20 World Cup: India will be hosting a T20 World Cup for the first time after 2016, starting on February 7. The 10th edition of the tournament will have 20 teams, divided into four groups of five teams each. India have been clubbed with Namibia, Netherlands, Pakistan and USA in Group A.

Indian Premier League (IPL): Following the T20 World Cup, the IPL will start in March with the final ending in May.

Afghanistan's tour of India (Men): Afghanistan will tour India for a single Test and three ODIs in June. The final dates are yet to be announced.

India's tour of England (Men): After a successful Test tour of England in 2025, the Indians will once again tour England for three ODIs and five T20Is in July.

India's tour of Sri Lanka (Men): In August, the Indian team will travel to Sri Lanka for two Tests, which are a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

India vs Afghanistan (Away): India will play Afghanistan for the second time in 2026, when the Men in Blue travel for three T20Is. The matches are most likely to be played in Dubai, although an official announcement is yet to be made by either of the boards.

West Indies' tour of India (Men): In September-October, India will host West Indies in a white-ball series, consisting three ODIs and five T20Is.

India's tour of New Zealand (Men): Post West Indies series, India will travel to New Zealand for three ODIs, five T20Is and two Tests.

Sri Lanka's tour of India (Men): The Indian men's team will cap off 2026 with three ODIs and three T20Is in December at home.

2026 Women's T20 World Cup: After the success of ODI World Cup in 2025, the Indian team will participate in the Women's T20 World Cup next year in England. India have been clubbed with Australia, Pakistan, South Africa and two Qualifiers. The tournament will be held in from June 12 to July 5.

Women's Premier League (WPL): Like the IPL, the WPL will start on January 9 with the final to be played on February 5.

India's tour of Australia (women): Immediately after the WPL, the Indian team will fly to Australia in February-March for three T20Is, three ODIs and one-off Test.

India's tour of England (women): For the first time ever, the Indian women's team will play a Test match at the iconic Lord's in July. Prior to that, India will play a T20I series from May to June as a preparation for the T20 World Cup.

Women's T20 Asia Cup: India are also set to participate in the continental showpiece, probably in August. However, no details about the tournament has been announced yet.