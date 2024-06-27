Indians are passionate about cricket and can go to any extent to see their team win the matches. And if it is about the world cup, the emotions turn into prayers and worships. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With India eyeing a final berth in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 as it faces Jos Buttler-led England in the semi-final match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, few fans offered prayers and performed 'Havan' in UP's Prayagraj.

A video emerged on the news agency PTI where fans offered prayers, and it has garnered over 7,310 views. Netizens also commented on it, with some started trolling them too.

Here are some comments: One wrote, "It's heartening to see such passionate support for our team!"

Another wrote, "Are nonsense admi mudi panauti hee kuch bhi nhi hoga."

Someone commented, "but why are thy seeing at the camera and not concentrating at the havan ?"

"Matlab news me aane ke liye kuch bhi," commented teh fourth.

"Joblessness can lead to such behaviour!" wrote the fifth.

What if India vs England semi-final match is washed out due to rain? According to the ICC playing conditions for the 2024 T20 World Cup, in the event of a washed out semi-final, the team that finishes higher in their respective Super 8 group will progress to the final. In this case, the Men in Blue have a clear advantage and will progress to the final in the event of a washout.

India vs England semi-final match: In the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament, India have remained unbeaten, while England won only 4 matches tp reach this place. Their one league match resulted in a washout.

Looking at the head-to-head records, India and England have faced each other four times in T20 World Cup tournaments, and both have won twice each.

The winnner of the semi final will clash with South Africa on 29 June for the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

