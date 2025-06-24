Indian cricket fraternity mourns Dilip Doshis demise

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) A "heartbroken" Indian cricket fraternity came together in grief and reverence to pay tribute to former left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi, who died following a cardiac arrest in London.

Despite spending much of his early career in the shadow of the great Bishan Singh Bedi, Doshi carved a niche for himself with his unwavering resolve. He died at the age of 77 on Monday.

Leading the tributes for him was the great Sachin Tendulkar, who recalled his first meeting with the "warm-hearted" Doshi during a tour of the UK in 1990.

"I met Dilip bhai for the first time in the UK in 1990, and he bowled to me in the nets on that tour. He was really fond of me, and I reciprocated his feelings.

"A warm-hearted soul like Dilip bhai will be deeply missed. I will miss those cricketing conversations which we invariably had. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Tendulkar posted on X.

Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri, who shared the field with Doshi, remembered him as "always immaculate, a gentleman to the core and a fine, fine bowler".

"Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. Really sad to hear about the passing of Dilip Doshi."

Former wicketkeeper-batter Farokh Engineer also mourned the loss of his "dear friend".

"I couldn't believe it when I first heard. He was a dear friend. When he first came to England he stayed with me for a while. Extremely sad news. Our sincerest condolences to Kalindhi (Doshi's wife) and his family.RIP my dear friend," Engineer told PTI.

Doshi made his Test debut in 1979 after Bedi's retirement and played the last of his 33 games in 1983. In those matches, he took 114 wickets with six five-wicket hauls and was exceptional at home during the first three seasons, completing 100 scalps in just 28 Tests.

Former India cricketer and selector Sunil Joshi also a left-arm spinner like Doshi shared a poignant memory.

"Still can't believe it, we spoke just last Wednesday, and he sounded well. Heartbroken by the passing of Dilip Doshi Sir a legend on the field,a true gentleman off it, he meant a lot to me, and this loss is deeply personal. My heartfelt condolences to Nayan & the Doshi family," Joshi tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid homage to the veteran.

"It is with deep sadness that we learn of the passing of Dilip Doshi. He was a true artist of spin bowling, a gentleman both on and off the field, and a dedicated servant of Indian cricket," BCCI President Roger Binny said in statement.

"His impact on the game was immense, and he inspired a generation of cricketers with his skill and dedication. His contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing fraternity during this difficult time."

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia added "Dilip Doshi was a remarkable cricketer and a great human being. His passion for the game was evident in every ball he bowled. He had a calm demeanour and a fiercely competitive spirit."

Former India captain Anil Kumble, who was among the first to pay his tribute to the late cricketer, too, expressed his sorrow: "Heartbreaking to hear about Dilip bhai's passing. May God give strength to his family and friends to bear this loss. Nayan, thinking of you buddy."

Former Indian keeper-batter Parthiv Patel wrote, "I'm heartbroken and still in shock about Dilip uncle...he was truly special. Nayan (Doshi's son), thinking of you all with love and strength."

Manoj Tiwary echoed the collective sense of loss.

"It's a shock! India's legendary cricketer Dilip Doshi passed away at the age of 77 due to a cardiac arrest in London. May God give his family and close ones the strength to deal with this. May his soul rest in peace."

Former cricketers Pragyan Ojha and Harbhajan Singh also paid their respects.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of Dilip Doshi sir, a distinguished left-arm spinner who served Indian cricket with grace and grit. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," said Ojha.

