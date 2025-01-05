Following a successful 2024, the Indian cricket teams will have a jampacked 2025 with the ICC Champions Trophy and women's ODI World Cup headlining the cricketing calendar. The Indian men's team has already started the year with a loss against Australia in Tests, but that is a part of previous cycle.
India will start first home assignment against England starting this month before flying out for the Champions Trophy which Pakistan is hosting. India will play their Champions Trophy games in Dubai, followed by Indian Premier League from March to May.
India World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle begins with a five-match Test series against England in June. For women, they start the New Year with home series against Ireland, followed by Women's Premier League. The U-19 women's T20 World Cup starts on January while the senior women's ODI World Cup is scheduled for September-October.
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|India vs England - 1st T20I
|January 22
|Kolkata
|India vs England - 2nd T20I
|January 25
|Chennai
|India vs England - 3rd T20I
|January 28
|Rajkot
|India vs England - 4th T20I
|January 31
|Pune
|India vs England - 5th T20I
|February 2
|Mumbai
|India vs England - 1st ODI
|February 6
|Nagpur
|India vs England - 2nd ODI
|February 9
|Cuttack
|India vs England - 3rd ODI
|February 12
|Ahmedabad
|India vs Bangladesh (CT)
|February 20
|Dubai
|India vs Pakistan (CT)
|February 23
|Dubai
|India vs New Zealand (CT)
|March 2
|Dubai
|Indian Premier League 2025
|March 14 - May 25
|Pan India
|England vs India - 1st Test
|June 20 - 24
|Leeds
|England vs India - 2nd Test
|July 2 - 6
|Birmingham
|England vs India - 3rd Test
|July 10 -14
|Lord's, London
|England vs India - 4th Test
|July 23 - 27
|Manchester
|England vs India - 5th Test
|July 31 - August 4
|The Oval, London
|India tour of Bangladesh
|August (TBD)
|TBD
|West Indies tour of India
|October (TBD)
|TBD
|South Africa tour of India
|November-December (TBD)
|TBD
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|India vs Ireland - 1st ODI
|January 10
|Rajkot
|India vs Ireland - 2nd ODI
|January 12
|Rajkot
|India vs Ireland - 3rd ODI
|January 15
|Rajkot
|India vs West Indies - U19 T20 WC
|January 19
|Malaysia
|India vs Malaysia - U19 T20 WC
|January 21
|Malaysia
|India vs Sri Lanka - U19 T20 WC
|January 23
|Malaysia
|England vs India - 1st T20I
|June 28
|Nottingham
|England vs India - 2nd T20I
|July 1
|Bristol
|England vs India - 3rd T20I
|July 4
|The Oval, London
|England vs India - 4th T20I
|July 9
|Manchester
|England vs India - 5th T20I
|July 12
|Birmingham
|England vs India - 1st ODI
|July 16
|Southampton
|England vs India - 2nd ODI
|July 19
|Lord's, London
|England vs India - 3rd ODI
|July 22
|Chester-le-Street
|Australia tour of India
|September - TBD
|TBD
|Women's ODI World Cup
|September-October - TBD
|TBD
|Bangladesh tour of India
|December - TBD
|TBD
Note: The knockout matches in the men's Champions Trophy and U-19 women's T20 World Cup have not been added. Subject to India's qualification in the knockouts, adequates changes will be made.
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates