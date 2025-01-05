Indian cricket schedule 2025: Check complete list of men’s, women’s matches; date, venue

Following a successful 2024, the Indian cricket teams will have a jampacked 2025 with the ICC Champions Trophy and women's ODI World Cup headlining the cricketing calendar. The Indian men's team has already started the year with a loss against Australia in Tests, but that is a part of previous cycle.

India will start first home assignment against England starting this month before flying out for the Champions Trophy which Pakistan is hosting. India will play their Champions Trophy games in Dubai, followed by Indian Premier League from March to May.

India World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle begins with a five-match Test series against England in June. For women, they start the New Year with home series against Ireland, followed by Women's Premier League. The U-19 women's T20 World Cup starts on January while the senior women's ODI World Cup is scheduled for September-October.

India men's cricket schedule 2025

Match Date Venue India vs England - 1st T20I January 22 Kolkata India vs England - 2nd T20I January 25 Chennai India vs England - 3rd T20I January 28 Rajkot India vs England - 4th T20I January 31 Pune India vs England - 5th T20I February 2 Mumbai India vs England - 1st ODI February 6 Nagpur India vs England - 2nd ODI February 9 Cuttack India vs England - 3rd ODI February 12 Ahmedabad India vs Bangladesh (CT) February 20 Dubai India vs Pakistan (CT) February 23 Dubai India vs New Zealand (CT) March 2 Dubai Indian Premier League 2025 March 14 - May 25 Pan India England vs India - 1st Test June 20 - 24 Leeds England vs India - 2nd Test July 2 - 6 Birmingham England vs India - 3rd Test July 10 -14 Lord's, London England vs India - 4th Test July 23 - 27 Manchester England vs India - 5th Test July 31 - August 4 The Oval, London India tour of Bangladesh August (TBD) TBD West Indies tour of India October (TBD) TBD South Africa tour of India November-December (TBD) TBD

India women's cricket schedule 2025

Match Date Venue India vs Ireland - 1st ODI January 10 Rajkot India vs Ireland - 2nd ODI January 12 Rajkot India vs Ireland - 3rd ODI January 15 Rajkot India vs West Indies - U19 T20 WC January 19 Malaysia India vs Malaysia - U19 T20 WC January 21 Malaysia India vs Sri Lanka - U19 T20 WC January 23 Malaysia England vs India - 1st T20I June 28 Nottingham England vs India - 2nd T20I July 1 Bristol England vs India - 3rd T20I July 4 The Oval, London England vs India - 4th T20I July 9 Manchester England vs India - 5th T20I July 12 Birmingham England vs India - 1st ODI July 16 Southampton England vs India - 2nd ODI July 19 Lord's, London England vs India - 3rd ODI July 22 Chester-le-Street Australia tour of India September - TBD TBD Women's ODI World Cup September-October - TBD TBD Bangladesh tour of India December - TBD TBD

Note: The knockout matches in the men's Champions Trophy and U-19 women's T20 World Cup have not been added. Subject to India's qualification in the knockouts, adequates changes will be made.