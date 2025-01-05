Indian cricket schedule 2025: Check complete list of men’s, women’s matches; date, venue

India will be participating in three ICC events in 2025 - Men's Champions Trophy, U-19 Women's T20 World Cup and Women's ODI World Cup.

Koushik Paul
Updated5 Jan 2025, 03:12 PM IST
India will be having a busy 2025 cricket calendar. (AFP)

Following a successful 2024, the Indian cricket teams will have a jampacked 2025 with the ICC Champions Trophy and women's ODI World Cup headlining the cricketing calendar. The Indian men's team has already started the year with a loss against Australia in Tests, but that is a part of previous cycle.

India will start first home assignment against England starting this month before flying out for the Champions Trophy which Pakistan is hosting. India will play their Champions Trophy games in Dubai, followed by Indian Premier League from March to May.

India World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle begins with a five-match Test series against England in June. For women, they start the New Year with home series against Ireland, followed by Women's Premier League. The U-19 women's T20 World Cup starts on January while the senior women's ODI World Cup is scheduled for September-October.

India men's cricket schedule 2025

MatchDateVenue
India vs England - 1st T20IJanuary 22Kolkata
India vs England - 2nd T20IJanuary 25Chennai
India vs England - 3rd T20IJanuary 28Rajkot
India vs England - 4th T20IJanuary 31Pune 
India vs England - 5th T20IFebruary 2Mumbai
India vs England - 1st ODIFebruary 6Nagpur
India vs England - 2nd ODIFebruary 9Cuttack
India vs England - 3rd ODIFebruary 12Ahmedabad
India vs Bangladesh (CT)February 20Dubai
India vs Pakistan (CT)February 23Dubai
India vs New Zealand (CT)March 2Dubai
Indian Premier League 2025March 14 - May 25Pan India
England vs India - 1st TestJune 20 - 24Leeds
England vs India - 2nd TestJuly 2 - 6Birmingham
England vs India - 3rd TestJuly 10 -14 Lord's, London
England vs India - 4th TestJuly 23 - 27Manchester
England vs India - 5th TestJuly 31 - August 4 The Oval, London
India tour of BangladeshAugust (TBD)TBD
West Indies tour of IndiaOctober (TBD) TBD
South Africa tour of IndiaNovember-December (TBD)TBD

India women's cricket schedule 2025

MatchDate Venue
India vs Ireland - 1st ODIJanuary 10Rajkot
India vs Ireland - 2nd ODIJanuary 12Rajkot
India vs Ireland - 3rd ODIJanuary 15Rajkot
India vs West Indies - U19 T20 WCJanuary 19Malaysia
India vs Malaysia - U19 T20 WCJanuary 21Malaysia
India vs Sri Lanka - U19 T20 WCJanuary 23Malaysia
England vs India - 1st T20IJune 28Nottingham
England vs India - 2nd T20IJuly 1Bristol
England vs India - 3rd T20IJuly 4The Oval, London
England vs India - 4th T20IJuly 9Manchester
England vs India - 5th T20IJuly 12Birmingham
England vs India - 1st ODIJuly 16Southampton
England vs India - 2nd ODIJuly 19Lord's, London
England vs India - 3rd ODIJuly 22Chester-le-Street
Australia tour of IndiaSeptember - TBDTBD
Women's ODI World CupSeptember-October - TBDTBD
Bangladesh tour of IndiaDecember - TBDTBD

Note: The knockout matches in the men's Champions Trophy and U-19 women's T20 World Cup have not been added. Subject to India's qualification in the knockouts, adequates changes will be made.      

First Published:5 Jan 2025, 03:12 PM IST
