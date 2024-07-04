Indian Cricket Team returns: From PM Modi meet to roadshow in Mumbai. Check full schedule, when and where to watch
Indian Cricket Team, champions of T20 World Cup, arrived in Delhi and will meet PM Modi. Later, they will have a victory parade in Mumbai from 5 pm. Check full schedule and live streaming details here.
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and team landed in Delhi today aboard a specially-arranged charter flight, five days after winning the coveted title in Barbados where it was stranded due to a category 4 hurricane. The Indian cricket Team won the country its second T20 world title, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy. Fans today have gathered at Delhi airport holding placards to congratulate and welcome the champions.