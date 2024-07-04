Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and team landed in Delhi today aboard a specially-arranged charter flight, five days after winning the coveted title in Barbados where it was stranded due to a category 4 hurricane. The Indian cricket Team won the country its second T20 world title, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC trophy. Fans today have gathered at Delhi airport holding placards to congratulate and welcome the champions.

The day ahead is filled with celebrations for Team India and for fans too. Here is the complete schedule of the Indian Cricket Champions.

Indian Cricket Team to meet PM Modi

As per PTI report, the team is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 9am at his residence.

Victory Parade in Mumbai

After meeting the Prime Minister, the team will fly to Mumbai to take part in an open bus victory parade followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium. The victory procession will be held between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, an official told PTI. Captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah yesterday also took to social media to invite fans to join the victory parade. Skipper wrote on X, “India, we want to enjoy this special moment with all of you. So let’s celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards. It’s coming home."

When and Where will India’s T20 World Cup victory parade take place?

Where to Watch Live Streaming and Telecast of India's T20 World Cup Victory Parade?

Star Sports Network will telecast the victory parade LIVE on its special ‘Follow The Blues’ edition from 9 AM on the network TV channel and YouTube. Jio Cinema too will be LIVE streaming the victory parade live from 4.30 pm.

