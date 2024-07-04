Indian Cricket Team Returns Live Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team reached home with the trophy in New Delhi on 4 June after lifting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Barbados on 29 June.
The players, coaches, support staff, and other members were supposed to take a flight to the USA from Barbados and then fly to India via the UAE. However, as Barbados was on high alert due to the threat of Hurricane Beryl since 30 June.
After two days of delay, the BCCI arranged a chartered flight for the entire team and their families to return home together.
Along with the Indian contingent, India's media professionals were stranded there and have also been offered to take the special chartered flight arranged from Barbados to Delhi.
According to the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet with the World Cup winners at around 11 am in Delhi. However, PTI report stated that the Team will meet PM Modi at 9 am. On 29 June, India defeated Aiden Markram-led South Africa at Barbados by seven runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 finals.
Star Sports Network will telecast the victory parade LIVE on its special ‘Follow The Blues’ edition from 9 AM on the network TV channel and YouTube channels. Jio Cinema too will be LIVE streaming the victory parade live from 4.30 pm.
After meeting the Prime Minister, the team will fly to Mumbai to take part in an open bus victory parade followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium. The victory procession will be held between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, an official told PTI. Captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah yesterday also took to social media to invite fans to join the victory parade. Skipper wrote on X, “India, we want to enjoy this special moment with all of you. So let’s celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards. It’s coming home."
Watch | Rohit Sharma lifts the trophy for fans
Captain Rohit Sharma lifts the trophy for the fans who had gathered at Delhi airport.
Men's Indian Cricket Team left from Delhi airport and will head to ITC Maurya. “We have arranged the breakfast in the special venue and we will offer them a special breakfast…," Executive chef at ITC Maurya said
The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team landed in Delhi on Thursday morning after winning the World Cup title in Barbados.
A young fan of the Men's Indian Cricket Team, Viren says "I am a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah and I am waiting for him. I have been standing her since 5:30 AM. I am a huge fan of the Indian Cricket Team..."
Executive chef at ITC Maurya, Chef Shivneet Pahoja says, "The cake is in the colour of the Team's jersey. Its highlight is this trophy, it may look like an actual trophy but this is made out of chocolate...This is our welcome to the winning team...We have arranged the breakfast in the special venue and we will offer them a special breakfast..."
Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the road show of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in Mumbai on Thursday evening, an official said on Wednesday. The victorious team will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai after arriving from New Delhi. The victory procession will be held between 5 and 7 pm from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, the official said. As a large number of cricket fans are expected to gather to watch the procession, police are taking utmost precaution to avoid any untoward incident, he said. Adequate police personnel are being deployed at Marine Drive between Nariman Point and the Wankhede Stadium, the official said.
The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team landed in Delhi aboard a specially-arranged charter flight, five days after winning the coveted title in Barbados where it was stranded due to a category 4 hurricane. Hundreds of fans, holding placards congratulating their favourite players and waving the national flag, braved a steady drizzle to line up outside the Indira Gandhi International airport here to welcome the victorious players. The Indian squad, its support staff, the players' families and some board officials are aboard the flight along with members of the travelling media contingent.
A supporter of the Men's Indian Cricket Team, Lovely Chawla says, "We have been waiting here since 4 am. We knew that Team India would land in Delhi and we are here to welcome them."
A supporter of the Men's Indian Cricket Team, says "I am extremely happy and excited. I just hope to get a glimpse of the team and Captain Rohit Sharma. There is a roadshow in Mumbai in the evening today, we are all excited about that too..."
Men's Indian Cricket Team lands at Delhi airport after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.
Supporters have gathered at the airport to welcome Men's Indian Cricket Team. Team India is expected to arrive at Delhi Airport shortly.
The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team will take part in an open bus road show followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium today.
The Indian team is expected to reach New Delhi early on Thursday morning (6:20am) after departing from Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport in a chartered flight which has a special call sign - AIC24WC - Air India Champions 24 World Cup. "The flight will land at Delhi airport tomorrow 6 am. The team will meet PM Narendra Modi at 11 am at his residence. After this, the team will fly to Mumbai, where a ceremony has been organised.
