NEW DELHI : One of the 23 Indian cricketers in the ongoing tour of England has tested positive for COVID-19 during the 20-day break and will not be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday.

The development comes close on the heels of BCCI secretary Jay Shah sending an e-mail to the Indian contingent, warning it about the rising cases of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.

The side is to reassemble at Durham in a bio-bubble ahead of the Test series against England next month. The break was given to the players after the World Test Championship against New Zealand, which the team lost last month.

Read Also: Governments and cricket teams both need the advice of strangers

"Yes, one player has tested positive but he has been in isolation for the last eight days. He was not staying in any hotel with the team, so no other player has been affected. But I can't divulge the name of the player," BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla told PTI on Thursday.

"As of now no other player has tested positive. Also you must be aware our secretary Jay Shah has written a letter to all players to maintain protocols," Shukla added.

However sources in BCCI claimed that the player in question is wiketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

"He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday," a BCCI source said.

It is understood that he has been afflicted by the Delta variant which has led to rising number of cases in England.

Shah, in his letter, told the players to "avoid" crowded places as Covishield, the vaccine which has been given to the team, only provides protection, not full immunity against the virus.

In fact, Shah's letter had specifically stated that players should avoid going to Wimbledon and Euro Championships, which recently concluded there.

The Indian team is due to take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.