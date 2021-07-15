The side is to reassemble at Durham in a bio-bubble ahead of the Test series against England next month. The break was given to the players after the World Test Championship against New Zealand, which the team lost last month.
"Yes, one player has tested positive but he has been in isolation for the last eight days. He was not staying in any hotel with the team, so no other player has been affected. But I can't divulge the name of the player," BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla told PTI on Thursday.
"As of now no other player has tested positive. Also you must be aware our secretary Jay Shah has written a letter to all players to maintain protocols," Shukla added.
However sources in BCCI claimed that the player in question is wiketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.
"He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday," a BCCI source said.