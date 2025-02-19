Indian flag flies high in Karachi during PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 opener, fans say ’what a sight to watch’

A couple of days after the Indian flag controversy at the National Stadium in Karachi, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 organisers have hoisted the flags of all the participating eight teams, including that of India, during the tournament opener between Pakistan and New Zealand on Wednesday.

Controversy erupted on Monday when a viral video on social media claimed that the Indian flag was missing on one of the roofs of the National Stadium in Karachi, ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Not only it created a furore among the Indian fans, many claimed that it was a deliberate action from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) against BCCI after Indian team refused to travel across borders due to security concerns.

On Wednesday, as the broadcast showed an ariel view of the stadium, the Indian tri-colour was caught flying high along with the flags of seven other participating nations. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules, flags of all the teams in the tournament should be hoisted.

What did PCB and BCCI say on Indian flag row? Such was the magnitude of the issue, that PCB issued a statement stating thar they action on the directive by the global cricketing body. "The ICC has advised that only four flags will be hoisted on Champions Trophy 2025 match days - ICC (Event Authority), PCB (Event Host) and the two sides competing on that day. Simple," a PCB official told HT.

Just after PCB's statement, the website got hold of Rajeev Shukla in Delhi as the BCCI vice-president played safe. “First, it should be confirmed that whether the Indian flag was there or not. If it wasn't there, then it should have been put. All the participant nation's flags should have been there,” Rajeev Shukla had told Livemint.

India to play Champions Trophy games in Dubai Meanwhile, India will be playing all their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai, including the knockouts provided Rohit Sharma's men qualify. India start their campaign against Bangladesh (February 20) before facing Pakistan three days later. India cap off their group assignments with a clash against New Zealand on March 2.