Private cricket league in Srinagar involving Chris Gayle turns chaotic after organisers flee; here's what happened

The Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL), a private cricket league in Srinagar, came to a chaotic end after its organisers fled Srinagar overnight, leaving several players and foreign officials stranded. Started on 25 October at the Baskhi Stadium, IHPL aimed to bring much-needed exposure to the game in Jammu and Kashmir and included global icons like West Indies' Chris Gayle and New Zealand's Jesse Ryder, among others.

However, the abrupt stop of IHPL left approximately 40 players, umpires and other officials stranded in hotels with no clarity of what would happen in the coming days, according to a HT report. The tournament had eight teams, comprising around 70 players, umpires and non-cricketing staff.

The issue came to light when a senior official at The Residency Hotel revealed to the media that the organisers had fled without clearing their dues, a concern echoed by English umpire Mellissa Juniper, who was part of the IHPL.

Is Chris Gayle, Jesse Ryder stranded in Srinagar? While it is being reported that many cricketers, officials, and other staff members are still stranded, there has been no concrete information on who exactly is stranded among the international stars. The HT report stated that Gayle is believed to have already checked out of the hotel on Saturday after sensing some issues with the organisers and the tournament.

According to an NDTV report, Parvez Rasool, the only cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to have represented India, revealed that some international players were briefly prevented from leaving their accommodations until the matter reached foreign diplomatic channels.

What led to IHPL's downfall? Local reports stated that the IHPL roster confirmed 32 international players, but it was the matches involving Gayle that drew crowds. The two-time T20 World Cup champion, Gayle, even created a video promoting the league with the aim of having at least 25,000 to 30,000 spectators in each game at the Bakshi Stadium.

However, a decline in attendance might have led to financial problems with sponsors, who are believed to have pulled out at the last moment. Even after the ticket prices were slashed, the turnout remained dismal. The league was not approved by either the BCCI or the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. An official statement from the organisers is still awaited.