Indian National Anthem stops midway twice before IND vs SA 1st T20I in Durban; watch viral video

The first T20I between India and South Africa took place at Kingsmead in Durban.

Koushik Paul
Updated8 Nov 2024, 10:49 PM IST
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) with teammates line up for the national anthems at the start of first T20I against South Africa.
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) with teammates line up for the national anthems at the start of first T20I against South Africa.(AP)

The Indian National Anthem stopped twice midway in South Africa on Friday, just before the start of the first T20I between the two sides at the Kingsmead in Durban. The incident took place just before the start of the game when both teams lined up for the National Anthem.

Possibly a technical glitch, the National Anthem stopped initially as the Indian players continued singing on their own. It stopped once again, this time leaving the likes of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar and Tilak Varma baffled, the video of which went viral on social media.

Also Read | India Vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Score: Samson’s ton powers IND to 202/8

However, the South African national anthem didn't face any such issues. Meanwhile, the national anthem controversy was overshadowed by Sanju Samson's second consecutive T20I hundred. The India opener, who had scored his maiden T20I ton against Bangladesh in his last match in Hyderabad, raced to a 47-ball century, which included seven fours and 10 huge sixes.

Also Read | Sanju Samson becomes first Indian batter to score 2 consecutive T20I tons

He thus became the first Indian batter to score two back-to-back hundreds in the shortest format of the game and fourth overall. Before Samson, French Gustav Mckeon, Rilee Rossouw of South Africa and Phil Salt of England achieved the same.

Powered by Sanju Samson's ton, India reached 202/8 in 20 overs. It was also India's seventh 200-plus total in a T20I in 2024, thus equalling their own record from 2023. Gerald Coetzee was the pick of South African bowlers with 3/37 from his four overs.

Earlier, South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to field against India. Hosts South Africa have handed a debut to 21-year-old all-rounder Andile Simelane.

IND vs SA playing XIs 

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Partrick Kruger,Marco Jansen,Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 10:49 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndian National Anthem stops midway twice before IND vs SA 1st T20I in Durban; watch viral video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,987.80
    03:53 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    2882.3 (6.39%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    238.70
    03:57 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.06%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.05 (0.02%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,409.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -15.55 (-0.21%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.