IPL 2023 schedule announced: Check tournament dates here
- In the first match of IPL 2023 defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi stadium
The schedule for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 was released on Friday and the countdown for the biggest domestic cricket tournament began. Like last year, this year too 10 teams will give their sweat and blood to become the ultimate champions. The tournament will kickstart on 31 March and the defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2023.
