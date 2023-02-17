The schedule for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 was released on Friday and the countdown for the biggest domestic cricket tournament began. Like last year, this year too 10 teams will give their sweat and blood to become the ultimate champions. The tournament will kickstart on 31 March and the defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2023.

In IPL 2022, the Gujarat Titans took away the trophy in their inaugural season and this year Hardik Pandya-led team will enter the tournament with some confidence, while the traditional champions like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings must have done some analysis of what went wrong in the last season.

This year a total of 70 league matches will be played and the teams will also be divided into two groups with Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Group A and Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings are in Group B.

IPL 2023: Full schedule

The last league match will be played on 21 May between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at Bengaluru. After the league matches the top four teams on the points table will play the playoffs and after two qualifiers and one eliminator, the final will be played on 28 May.

The tournament will be played in 12 venues which include Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati, and Dharamsala.

The year 2023 is also special as this year the inaugural season of Women's Premier League (WPL) will also be held in which five teams will participate- Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, UP Warriorz, and Delhi Capitals.

The schedule for the WPL is also announced and the tournament will kickstart on 4 March at the DY Patil Stadium. The first match of the tournament will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.