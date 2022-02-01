NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League has topped a new ranking that measures the public’s perception of sports brands on a daily basis across a range of metrics. The 2022 Sports Buzz Rankings in India by market research firm YouGov said, for the second year in a row, the IPL continued to hold Indians in its thrall even in its 14th season, despite interruptions by covid-19 outbreaks.

The rankings, it said, are based on the scores that measure whether respondents have heard something positive or negative about a brand recently.

As India recorded its best-ever performance in the Olympics with a haul of seven medals, including a gold, the sports tournament came a close second to IPL at (49.2) and made a new entry in this year’s rankings. In fact, IPL only just pips the games by a margin of 1.6 points at 50.8 according to the firm.

Even though India failed to qualify the knockout stage, the ICC Cricket World Cup too managed to secure the third place (45.9), but its buzz score recorded a decline of -0.4 as compared to last year. The FIFA World Cup also had a decline in its year-on-year score and moved down one place to fourth (28.3).

India’s indigenous football league, the Indian Super League managed to hold on to its fifth position (20.4). The Pro Kabaddi League, however, recorded a drop of three places to seventh compared to last year’s rankings (from 23.1 to 17.9).

In the sixth spot was Wimbledon with a buzz score of 18.0 and the Australia Open which took the tenth (13) place. The Asian Games and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), secured the eighth(15.3) and ninth place (13.3), respectively.

The company said its SportsIndex operates in 35 markets around the world, and uses 16 metrics to measure what ‘Buzz’ is. The rankings were calculated by asking 100 people everyday questions like: “Over the past two weeks, which of the following sports events/leagues have you heard something positive about?" and “Now which of the following sports/events leagues have you heard something negative about over the past two weeks?" etc.

IPL 2022 will be the fifteenth season of the Indian Premier League. The tournament is scheduled to be played from April 2 and will last till 3 June.

