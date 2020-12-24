Indian Premier League will have 10 teams from 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday approved the addition of two new teams to the Indian Premier League (IPL). The decision, agreed in principle at the 89th annual general body meeting in Ahmedabad, will see the tournament expand into a 10-team event starting with the 2022 season.

“Two new teams will be introduced in the 2022 IPL," a PTI report said, quoting a person aware of the development, The IPL governing council has been asked to work out the details.

IPL had hosted a 10-team tournament in 2011, adding Pune Warriors and Kochi Tuskers. Pune Warriors played until 2013, while Kochi Tuskers was not included after the 2011 season.

The additions will likely take the total match count from 60 to 94, with the tournament being held over nearly two-and-a-half months. The availability of foreign players for the entire duration of the IPL will have to be looked at once again.

There is also a possibility of re-negotiation of the broadcast money to be paid per year now. The official broadcaster of the T20 league, Star India, has paid ₹16,347.50 crore for 2018-2022 but this was for 60 matches per year. “This could lead to acrimony between BCCI and Star over whether the network is obligated to pay more as the number of matches and monetization opportunity has gone up," said Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Mogae Media, a Mumbai-based marketing and communication agency.

“The bigger problem that Star will face is to manage the ad inventory, which is expected to go up by 60%. I’m not sure if there is enough demand in the market for advertising at the current rates. I think while the overall value of IPL as a broadcast property may go up, the cost per spot may come down by 15-20%," Goyal said.

The decision will help bring more Indian players in the IPL fold and lead to the growth of the game, but the increase in cost of operations will have to be offset by higher sponsorship money, Tuhin Mishra, the managing director of Baseline Ventures, said.

“From a sports perspective, it is a good decision as there are more players, new talent, city associates, and sponsorship opportunities. However, if the central revenue remains the same, the franchise revenue will take a hit with the number of teams increasing," he said.

Press Trust of India contributed to this story

