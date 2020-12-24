Indian Premier League will have 10 teams from 2022

There is also a possibility of re-negotiation of the broadcast money to be paid per year now. The official broadcaster of the T20 league, Star India, has paid ₹16,347.50 crore for 2018-2022 but this was for 60 matches per year. “This could lead to acrimony between BCCI and Star over whether the network is obligated to pay more as the number of matches and monetization opportunity has gone up," said Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Mogae Media, a Mumbai-based marketing and communication agency.