The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering an increase in Test match fees, Indian Express reported. This move aims to place greater value on traditional cricket formats. This trend has raised concerns about the future of Test cricket in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision surfaces amid observations that players often prioritise the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the long-standing red-ball cricket, the publication added.

“For example, if someone plays all Test series in a calendar year, he should be rewarded additionally, apart from the annual retainer contract. This is to ensure that players turn out for more red-ball cricket. This would be an additional perk for playing Test cricket," a source told the publication. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: BCCI’s ultimatum for Ishan Kishan? ‘Don’t ignore domestic cricket' The BCCI plans to give extra money to players who play in all Test matches in a year. This extra pay is on top of what they already get as a yearly compensation. The idea is to make more players want to play Test cricket by giving them more money. The BCCI hopes this will make players see Test matches as more important.

The proposed changes are scheduled for implementation after the conclusion of IPL 2024. The board is currently finalising the details, including the exact bonus amounts for players who participate in all Test series within a season.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah’s advice to Akash Deep made all the difference Presently, the BCCI offers ₹15 lakh per Test match, ₹6 lakh for each One-Day International (ODI), and ₹3 lakh for T20 internationals, the publication added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ishan Kishan factor Ishan Kishan’s decision to stay out of domestic cricket played a significant catalyst for this shift in policy, the publication added. He decided against participating in the Ranji Trophy, choosing instead to prepare for the upcoming IPL season.

Also Read: ‘He has got pace right for this surface: Kumble lauds England’s Shoaib Bashir This decision has prompted the BCCI to rethink its compensation strategy for players who commit to Test cricket.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!