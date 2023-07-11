Indian travellers willing to shell out more to travel for cricket World Cup: Report1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 04:48 PM IST
For the upcoming 2023 Cricket World Cup in October, there is already a 46% spike in searches from within to travel during the time period when the matches are held.
From wellness retreats to holy sites and cricket matches, Indian travellers are looking to go on tours domestically with purpose and centre their travel experiences around specific activities.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×