Indian women’s blind cricket team created history on Saturday as it defeated Australia in the finals by 9 wickets and won gold medal at the IBSA World Games. The women's cricket team showed exceptional resilience in the rain-spoiled match and ultimately became the first ever cricket winners at the IBSA World Games.

Taking the field on 20 August against Australia, the Indian women's team emerged victorious by a margin of eight wickets, thereby commencing their campaign in a truly impressive manner. Effectively curtailing Australia to a total of 59/6, India adeptly chased down the set target without much ado.

Subsequently, in their subsequent encounter with England, the Indian team exhibited an explosive performance, amassing a total of 268/2 within 20 overs. The standout player, Gangavva H., made a remarkable contribution with a 117-run score from 60 balls. This dominant display led to an extensive defeat for the English side, losing by a staggering 185 runs.

Continuing their reign of dominance, India carried forward their winning spree to the third match, held on Wednesday, as they resoundingly defeated Australia by a massive margin of 163 runs. Following its stunning form, the team entered the finals on Thursday.

India vs. Pakistan in the Men's IBSA World Games finals

The men’s blind cricket team will go against Pakistan on Saturday in the finals of the IBSA World Games. India's objective will be to avenge their prior loss by prevailing against their longstanding rivals, Pakistan. In the inaugural match of this season, Pakistan defeated India by 18 runs.

India's men's team showed some impressive cricket against Bangladesh and defeated the team by 7 wickets to become the second finalist. India curtailed Bangladesh to a total of 144/6 during the stipulated 20 overs. Subsequently, India efficiently pursued this target with a comfortable margin of 18 deliveries to spare.

