Indian women's cricket team secure Los Angeles Olympics qualification, a day after T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage exit

The Indian women's cricket team secured their place in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028, a day after their group-stage exit from the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in the United Kingdom. Cricket is returning to the Olympics after a mammoth 128-year absence. The last time cricket was played at the Olympic Games was at the 1900 Paris Games.

The development of India women's team's qualification came after both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed the pathway for the sport's historic comeback. Six nations will compete in each of the men's and women's events with Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania having guaranteed representation.

The USA automatically qualify for the event in both men's and women's categories, provided they are in top 15 of the ICC T20I Rankings at any time during the qualification period (June 30 to December 31). While five qualification places will be decided through a combination of ICC events and ICC T20I Rankings, the sixth and final place with be determined through the ICC Olympics Qualifier, which will take place in 2027.

The India women's team have confirmed themselves a spot in the LA Olympics 2028, by the virtue of being the highest-placed eligible finishers in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2026 among the Asian nations. The women's cricket teams of Australia, England and South Africa have also been confirmed spots by the virtue of being the highest-placed eligible finishers in Oceania, Europe and African regions respectively.

In case the USA women's team fail to meet the criteria, the fifth automatic qualification spot will be awarded to the highest-placed non-qualified nation in the ICC T20I rankings from any continent as of 1 March 2027.

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India men's cricket team's LA 2028 qualification Meanwhile, despite being the reigning men's T20 world champions, the Indian cricket aren't guaranteed spot as of now. The men's teams will be decided through the ICC T20I Rankings, with the highest-ranked eligible teams from Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania on December 31, 2026.

In case the USA men's team doesn't meet the criteria, the fifth automatic qualification spot will be allocated to the next-highest-ranked nation from any continent that has not already qualified by December 31, 2026.

How did India fare at WT20 World Cup 2026? Having entered the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on the back of the ODI World Cup triumph last year at home, the Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur were one of the pre-tournament favourites. But defeats to South Africa and Australia knocked the Women in Blue in the group stages.