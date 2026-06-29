Indian women's cricket team secure Los Angeles Olympics qualification, a day after T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage exit

The Indian women's cricket team secured their place in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028, a day after their group-stage exit from the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in the United Kingdom. Cricket is returning to the Olympics after a mammoth 128-year absence. The last time cricket was played at the Olympic Games was at the 1900 Paris Games.

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The development of India women's team's qualification came after both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed the pathway for the sport's historic comeback. Six nations will compete in each of the men's and women's events with Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania having guaranteed representation.

The USA automatically qualify for the event in both men's and women's categories, provided they are in top 15 of the ICC T20I Rankings at any time during the qualification period (June 30 to December 31). While five qualification places will be decided through a combination of ICC events and ICC T20I Rankings, the sixth and final place with be determined through the ICC Olympics Qualifier, which will take place in 2027.

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The India women's team have confirmed themselves a spot in the LA Olympics 2028, by the virtue of being the highest-placed eligible finishers in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2026 among the Asian nations. The women's cricket teams of Australia, England and South Africa have also been confirmed spots by the virtue of being the highest-placed eligible finishers in Oceania, Europe and African regions respectively.

In case the USA women's team fail to meet the criteria, the fifth automatic qualification spot will be awarded to the highest-placed non-qualified nation in the ICC T20I rankings from any continent as of 1 March 2027.

Also Read | Transgender women barred from female events at Olympics from 2028

India men's cricket team's LA 2028 qualification Meanwhile, despite being the reigning men's T20 world champions, the Indian cricket aren't guaranteed spot as of now. The men's teams will be decided through the ICC T20I Rankings, with the highest-ranked eligible teams from Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania on December 31, 2026.

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In case the USA men's team doesn't meet the criteria, the fifth automatic qualification spot will be allocated to the next-highest-ranked nation from any continent that has not already qualified by December 31, 2026.

How did India fare at WT20 World Cup 2026? Having entered the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on the back of the ODI World Cup triumph last year at home, the Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur were one of the pre-tournament favourites. But defeats to South Africa and Australia knocked the Women in Blue in the group stages.

India started their campaign with wins over Pakistan and Netherlands before a loss to South Africa derailed their campaign. With two wins needed in their final two games, India won against Bangladesh but lost to Australia to extend their quest for the maiden Women's T20 World Cup title.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in