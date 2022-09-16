The ambulance arrived in the middle of the ground, and the stretcher was out too, but the 27-year-old decided to walk out off the field.
Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer suffered a serious neck injury after he was hit by a wild throw during a Duleep Trophy match in Coimbatore. As Iyer collapses, an ambulance made its way to the ground and then rushed him to the hospital.
Iyer, who has also been a part of India's squad for a brief period, opened his account for the Duleep Trophy 2022 against West Zone on Day 2 hitting a six to medium pacer Chintan Gaja's bowling. Next ball, he hit it back to Gaja, who threw it back at Iyer, and the batter was down on the ground in pain.
