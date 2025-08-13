Indians racially attacked in Ireland: Ex-Irish cricketer Kevin O’Brien backs victims, says ‘Ireland is your home too’

Former Ireland cricketer Kevin O’Brien came out in public to support the Indian community after the recent racial attacks in the country. Describing the attacks “hateful”, O’Brien condemned the attacks and acknowledged the contributions by the Indians in Ireland and stated that they are "deeply valued".

“I want to say how deeply saddened I am by the recent racist and hateful acts against Indians in Ireland. These attacks do not represent who we are as a people. India and its people hold a very special place in my heart," said the former international, who played 153 ODIs, 110 T20Is and three Tests for Ireland during his career.

“I want to reiterate to the Indian community that Ireland is your home too. Your contribution to Irish society is immense, and we deeply value everything you do," added O’Brien, who roared into limelight with a then fastest ODI World Cup hundred against England in 2011 in India.

The video was reposted by the Embassy of Ireland in New Delhi. “A special message from Irish cricketer @KevinOBrien113. The bond between our countries will remain unshaken by the actions of a small few," read the caption.

What happened to Indians in Ireland? O'Brien's video message came after the Indian community came under attack in Ireland on three different occasions. In July, an Indian man was stripped naked, stabbed and left bleeding in Dublin by a group of teenagers while he was on his way to pray.

That was followed by two attack on August 6. Firstly, another Indian man was robbed while he was on his way to work in Dublin, before a si-year-old Indian girl was verbally abused and punched by a group of boys in in Waterford.