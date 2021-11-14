Maharashtra government has allowed 100 per cent seating capacity at the Wankhede Stadium for the upcoming India-New Zealand Test, beginning December 3.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will also host a preparatory camp for India's Test specialists ahead of the two-match series against New Zealand at the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

"The government has allowed MCA to have 100 per cent capacity for the second Test at Wankhede. We will also be hosting a preparatory camp at the Bandra-Kurla Complex from Monday to give the players a proper chance to get ready for the series," ANI reported while quoting sources.

MCA had approached the Maharashtra government earlier to allow a 100 per cent crowd for the second Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand.

New Zealand will play a T20I series in India, followed by two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata. The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7).

Ahead of the Test series, MCA will hold a preparatory camp for Indian Test specialists, including Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha and Umesh Yadav.

