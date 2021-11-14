Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  India-NZ Test series: Maharashtra govt allows 100% seating at Wankhede Stadium

India-NZ Test series: Maharashtra govt allows 100% seating at Wankhede Stadium

The second Test match between India and New Zealand would be played at Wankhede Stadium in December.
1 min read . 06:09 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will also host a preparatory camp for India's Test specialists ahead of the two-match series against New Zealand at the Bandra-Kurla Complex

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maharashtra government has allowed 100 per cent seating capacity at the Wankhede Stadium for the upcoming India-New Zealand Test, beginning December 3.

Maharashtra government has allowed 100 per cent seating capacity at the Wankhede Stadium for the upcoming India-New Zealand Test, beginning December 3.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will also host a preparatory camp for India's Test specialists ahead of the two-match series against New Zealand at the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will also host a preparatory camp for India's Test specialists ahead of the two-match series against New Zealand at the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"The government has allowed MCA to have 100 per cent capacity for the second Test at Wankhede. We will also be hosting a preparatory camp at the Bandra-Kurla Complex from Monday to give the players a proper chance to get ready for the series," ANI reported while quoting sources.

MCA had approached the Maharashtra government earlier to allow a 100 per cent crowd for the second Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand.

New Zealand will play a T20I series in India, followed by two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata. The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7).

Ahead of the Test series, MCA will hold a preparatory camp for Indian Test specialists, including Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha and Umesh Yadav.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!