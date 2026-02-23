India-Pakistan final in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 still possible: Here’s how the archrivals can make it happen

An India-Pakistan final in the T20 World Cup 2026 will set the cricketing world on fire. It is rare for archrivals to meet in the final of an ICC tournament. But, whenever that happens, it becomes iconic.

The last time India and Pakistan faced each other in the final of an ICC tournament was in 2017. It was during the Champions Trophy at The Oval in London.

Pakistan won that final by 180 runs, which remains the largest margin of victory in any ICC tournament final. Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman scored a century (114). Their bowling attack, led by Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali, dismissed India for 158.

Before, the only other meeting between the two in a global ICC final was the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup final. The moment when Misbah-ul-Haq scooped to Sreesanth off Joginder Sharma’s ball became historic.

Meanwhile, in the T20 World Cup 2026, the Men in Blue are in a sticky situation. They suffered a 76-run defeat to South Africa in their first Super 8 match on 22 February. Now, their chances of reaching the semi-finals are slim.

Pakistan’s first Super 8 game against New Zealand was washed out. They now have 1 point and are in 3rd place. While the qualification scenario remains tricky for both teams, here’s how cricket fans can expect an India-Pakistan final.

For India and Pakistan to meet in the final, both teams must progress carefully through the Super 8 stage. Then, they must win their semi-final matches.

To face each other in the final on 8 March, both teams must finish in the same position in their respective Super 8 groups. For example, if both finish 1st or both finish 2nd, they will be placed on opposite sides of the semi-final bracket. This means they will face different opponents in the semi-finals.

After that, both teams must win their semi-final matches to set up a high-profile final. However, if they finish in opposite positions in their groups, they will meet in a semi-final clash.

The interest in ‘IND vs PAK’ was high on Google India during 21-22 February:

Where will the final take place? If India and Pakistan meet in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026, the match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The final is officially scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

However, under a hybrid model agreement between the BCCI and the PCB, India vs Pakistan matches in ICC events must be held at neutral venues until 2027.

If India reach the final and Pakistan do not, the match will take place in Ahmedabad. For this reason, Indian cricket fans may want to see India face Pakistan in the final.

India’s recent record at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been heartbreaking. Since 2023, India have lost only 2 ICC white-ball matches, and both were at this venue.

The Men in Blue lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final to Australia, ending a 10-match unbeaten run. On 22 February 2026, South Africa defeated India by 76 runs in the T20 World Cup Super 8, ending a 17-match winning streak in ICC tournaments.

Can India still finish on top? India can still top their Super 8 group without depending heavily on Net Run Rate (NRR). But, they need specific results to go their way to finish on top without a heavy NRR swing.

The result of the Zimbabwe vs West Indies match on 23 February does not directly affect India’s chances of finishing first. It starts with the next match.

On 26 February, India must defeat Zimbabwe by a big margin to improve their NRR. On the same day, the West Indies must beat South Africa.