Yuvraj Singh is optimistic about Shubman Gill's recovery for the India-Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023. The anticipated India-Pakistan match at the Cricket World Cup is set to attract a massive audience of 130,000 spectators at the Ahmedabad stadium.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh expresses optimism about India's opener, Shubman Gill, making a timely recovery for the highly anticipated showdown between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In their ICC World Cup 2023 encounter, scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, the Men in Blue will confront their arch-rivals, Pakistan. Gill has been absent from the team's first two World Cup games due to an ongoing illness.

Speaking to ANI, Yuvraj said, "Shubham Gill ko maine tagda kar diya hai (I have strengthened Shubham Gill). I told him that I had played in the World Cup while battling cancer, so I got ready quickly to join the team. Hopefully, he will be ready for the India vs Pakistan game. When you have a fever and dengue it is really tough to play a cricket match and I have experienced that. So I hope that if he is fit then he will definitely play."

Yuvraj Singh, who participated in the 2011 World Cup despite battling cancer, drew from his own experience and emphasized how challenging it can be to play a cricket match when you are unwell with a fever.

"It is good for both the teams that after so many years the match is being held in India and more than one lakh people will come to watch this match in the Narendra Modi Stadium. I would say This time will not come back so enjoy it. Not just this match, there are more matches after this. Hopefully, it will be a good match," Yuvraj told ANI.

The two teams are set to face each other in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which holds a crowd capacity of 130,000, making it the world's largest cricket ground.

This one-day international match has the potential to extend for up to nine hours and carries added significance as it marks the first time in seven years that Pakistan has competed in India.

Indian Railways has announced plans to operate two special trains on the match day, shuttling cricket enthusiasts from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, with the aim of accommodating the additional influx of fans, as per the official website.

